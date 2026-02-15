GenTrust LLC Purchases New Shares in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,565,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,518,000 after buying an additional 263,006 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.51. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-10.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO James Reagan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 26,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,498.20. This trade represents a 3.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) is an American technology integrator that delivers a broad range of engineering, systems integration and information technology (IT) services primarily to U.S. government clients. Founded in 1969 by J. Robert Beyster, the company has built a reputation for supporting defense, intelligence, federal civilian, health and energy agencies with specialized solutions that address mission-critical requirements. SAIC’s offerings span the full lifecycle of complex programs, from concept and design through development, deployment and sustainment.

The company’s core capabilities include systems engineering and integration, enterprise IT modernization, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

