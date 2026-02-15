Q4 Earnings Forecast for VKTX Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.49). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

VKTX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.75. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $561,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 132,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,783.96. The trade was a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 57,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $1,901,659.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 409,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,495,086.20. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 364,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,627. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 39,886 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company’s pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company’s lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

