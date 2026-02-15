Q4 Earnings Forecast for VKTX Issued By HC Wainwright

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.49). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VKTX
Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.75. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.
Insider Activity
In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $561,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 132,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,783.96. The trade was a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 57,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $1,901,659.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 409,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,495,086.20. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 364,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,627. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 39,886 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viking Therapeutics News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Viking Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company fast‑tracked oral VK2735 into Phase III obesity trials, a material clinical de‑risking and commercialization signal that prompted a sharp rally in headlines and investor enthusiasm. Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Is Up 16.0% After Fast-Tracking VK2735 Into Phase III Trials – Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Positive Sentiment: Management outlined dual Phase III obesity programs and maintenance regimens for VK2735, giving investors a clearer late‑stage development plan and multiple potential commercialization paths. Viking Therapeutics outlines dual Phase III obesity programs while advancing oral VK2735 and maintenance regimens
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and valuation checks are proliferating (analysis pieces and retrospectives on historical returns), which can broaden investor interest but don’t change clinical or financial fundamentals. Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Valuation Check After Q4 2025 Earnings And Obesity Pipeline Progress
- Neutral Sentiment: Media and transcript coverage (earnings call transcripts, long‑term return pieces) are available for deeper diligence but are informational rather than new catalysts. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results showed a wider‑than‑expected loss (EPS miss) which raises near‑term cash‑burn and financing questions; that financial disappointment likely prompted profit‑taking after the clinical rally. VKTX Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q4, Stock Up on Pipeline Updates
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts (HC Wainwright) continue to model losses for upcoming quarters/years, reinforcing the expectation that Viking will need to fund late‑stage development — a potential dilution risk that can cap upside until Phase III readouts or financing clarity. MarketBeat VKTX overview / analyst note
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company’s pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.
The company’s lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.