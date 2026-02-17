AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $6.3120 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $927.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.80. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 28,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company’s technology platform integrates single-cell screening, microfluidics, high-throughput sequencing and artificial intelligence to rapidly identify and optimize antibody candidates against a wide range of disease targets. By combining experimental data with machine learning, AbCellera accelerates early-stage drug discovery and improves the efficiency of lead candidate selection.

AbCellera primarily operates through partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, offering its antibody discovery services on a fee-for-service and milestone-driven basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.