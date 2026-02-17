Option Care Health (OPCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $1.4633 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.46.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

