Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.84. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 7,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $167,557.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 131,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,182.72. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 28,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $633,360.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,220,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,585,699.64. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 265,887 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,020 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $80,731,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,576,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,115 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 173.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,360,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 863,162 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $20,339,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 106.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 914,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 470,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $30.00 target price on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on RCUS

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company’s research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company’s lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.