Standard BioTools (LAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

LAB stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $430.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.29. Standard BioTools has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 72,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,545,000. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,850,000 shares of company stock worth $11,565,500. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Standard BioTools by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,245,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after buying an additional 263,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 80,117 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Standard BioTools by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC purchased a new position in Standard BioTools during the second quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools in the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Standard BioTools from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Standard BioTools to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Standard BioTools from $1.55 to $1.35 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools, Inc (NASDAQ: LAB), formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation, is a life sciences tools company that develops and commercializes high-parameter, single-cell and spatial biology solutions. The company’s platforms integrate microfluidics, mass cytometry, sequencing and imaging to enable researchers to probe cellular heterogeneity, molecular interactions and complex tissue architecture. Its end users span academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

The company’s flagship products include mass cytometry systems—such as the Helios and Hyperion Imaging System—for multiplexed protein analysis at single-cell resolution, and the Chromium-style single-cell genomic tools for high-throughput gene expression profiling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.