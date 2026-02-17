Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.
Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $186.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.08.
In other news, COO James Ronald Dail sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $112,612.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 30,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,689.05. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.55, for a total value of $178,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,585.55. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 11,458 shares of company stock worth $1,886,731 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
HURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.
Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.
