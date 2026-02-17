Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $186.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO James Ronald Dail sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $112,612.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 30,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,689.05. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.55, for a total value of $178,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,585.55. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 11,458 shares of company stock worth $1,886,731 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

Further Reading

