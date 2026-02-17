Henry Schein (HSIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $3.3446 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Shares of HSIC opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.37. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $82.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore increased their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 47.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

