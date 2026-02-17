Lucid Group (LCID) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Lucid Group to post earnings of ($2.49) per share and revenue of $473.0810 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.
Lucid Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ LCID opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Institutional Trading of Lucid Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lucid Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 103.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 19,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 112.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 110,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Lucid Group
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.
The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.