Lucid Group (LCID) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Lucid Group to post earnings of ($2.49) per share and revenue of $473.0810 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCID opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lucid Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 103.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 19,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 112.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 110,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.92.

View Our Latest Report on Lucid Group

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.