Par Pacific (PARR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $1.6772 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Par Pacific Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of PARR opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

In other news, CEO William Monteleone sold 99,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,284,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,022 shares in the company, valued at $18,253,399.30. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Par Pacific by 810.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 320,326 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,756,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,203,000 after purchasing an additional 317,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,302,000 after buying an additional 255,173 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1,391.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 267,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 249,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at $7,736,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PARR) is a diversified downstream energy company engaged in the refining, marketing and logistics of petroleum products. Through its subsidiaries, Par Pacific operates the Par Hawaii Refinery on the island of Oʻahu, which processes crude oil into transportation fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as asphalt, petroleum coke and sulfur. In the Rocky Mountain region, the company owns and operates the Salt Lake City Refinery in Utah and associated logistics infrastructure, including pipelines and storage terminals, to support both crude supply and product distribution.

In marketing its refined products, Par Pacific maintains a network of branded and unbranded wholesale accounts across Hawaii and the U.S.

