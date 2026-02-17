New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $79.0970 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $858.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth $127,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMFC. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.17.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity capital solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, New Mountain Finance invests in sponsor-backed and founder-led businesses that span a range of industry sectors, with a focus on companies demonstrating resilient growth and recurring revenue streams.

The company’s investment portfolio typically includes first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien and junior debt instruments, mezzanine financing and equity co-investments.

Further Reading

