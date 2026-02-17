New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $79.0970 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.
New Mountain Finance Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of NMFC stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $858.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth $127,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
New Mountain Finance Company Profile
New Mountain Finance Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity capital solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, New Mountain Finance invests in sponsor-backed and founder-led businesses that span a range of industry sectors, with a focus on companies demonstrating resilient growth and recurring revenue streams.
The company’s investment portfolio typically includes first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien and junior debt instruments, mezzanine financing and equity co-investments.
