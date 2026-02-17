Sila Realty Trust (SILA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Sila Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $50.2580 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Shares of NYSE SILA opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of -0.02. Sila Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after acquiring an additional 323,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 74,307 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients.

