Establishment Labs (ESTA) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Establishment Labs to post earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $63.7980 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of ESTA opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $78.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 14.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company’s proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company’s flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

