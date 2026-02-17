PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics to post earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $93.7040 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Shares of PRCT opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.99. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRCT shares. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 153,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 54.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 100.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 81,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company’s technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company’s flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

