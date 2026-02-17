Albany International (AIN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $292.3190 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

AIN stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Albany International has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $83.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 32.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Albany International by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Albany International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany’s products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

