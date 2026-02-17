Matson (MATX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $3.69 per share and revenue of $847.30 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Matson Price Performance

NYSE MATX opened at $162.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Matson has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $169.20.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Matson from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Matson in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi increased its stake in Matson by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Matson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc (NYSE: MATX) is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson’s ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

