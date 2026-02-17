Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2%

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $363.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $70,988.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 618,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,714.16. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alethia Young sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $28,127.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,081 shares in the company, valued at $565,155.69. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 38,029 shares of company stock valued at $251,966 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 156.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 276,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,088,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 39,252 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. JMP Securities set a $12.00 target price on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of novel peptide therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide platform. The company’s core technology leverages constrained peptide structures that combine the binding specificity of biologics with the favorable tissue-penetration properties of small molecules. This approach is designed to generate highly selective drug candidates with potential applications across a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, neuroscience and immunology.

Bicycle Therapeutics maintains a diversified pipeline of internally developed programs as well as collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners.

