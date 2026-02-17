Tanger (SKT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $143.4160 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Tanger Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SKT opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. Tanger has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Tanger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tanger in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Tanger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tanger by 1,804.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 278,785 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Tanger in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,619,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tanger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 94,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanger

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of outlet shopping centers. The company’s portfolio comprises more than 40 outlet properties anchored by leading fashion and lifestyle brands. Tanger’s centers are designed to offer off-price retail experiences in open-air, community-oriented settings, providing value-focused shoppers with access to premium brands at reduced prices.

