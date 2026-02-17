Grocery Outlet (GO) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

NASDAQ GO opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 14.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 357,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GO shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

