APA (APA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $1.8891 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

APA stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.74. APA has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in APA by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in APA by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of APA from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

