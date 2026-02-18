Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Amerigo Resources to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter.

Amerigo Resources stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $653.25 million, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 470.0%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral resource development company focused on copper deposits in Chile. Its primary asset, the Minera Valle Central (MVC) project, recovers copper from tailings produced by Codelco’s Salvador Division and processes the material into copper concentrate. By leveraging existing plant infrastructure and water rights, Amerigo’s MVC operation delivers a lower-impact, cost-effective source of high-grade copper for global markets.

Amerigo holds the operating licence for MVC under a joint-venture framework with Codelco, Chile’s state-owned mining company.

