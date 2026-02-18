Eagle Health Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 5.5% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 0.72% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $20,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,394 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 983,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,765,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 973,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 566.58%. The firm had revenue of $207.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $72,117.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,308.60. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,227 shares of company stock valued at $187,126 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

