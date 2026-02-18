26,153 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,997,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,238,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,226,628,000 after purchasing an additional 581,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,181,556,000 after buying an additional 514,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $3,094,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,778,655,000 after buying an additional 715,557 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Advanced Micro Devices News
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AMD expanded its Helios rack‑scale AI partnership with Tata Consultancy Services to roll out large-scale AI infrastructure in India, supporting enterprise adoption and positioning AMD against Nvidia in a fast‑growing market. AMD and TCS to bring state-of-the-art ‘Helios’ rack-scale AI architecture to India
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and some commentators say data-center demand is strong and recent company commentary set new records for data-center bookings, arguing the market’s sell-off is an overreaction — a bullish structural signal for long‑term revenue growth. AMD Sell-Off Shocks Analysts as Data Center Demand Sets New Record
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains largely positive with multiple buy/outperform ratings and a median 6‑month price target well above current levels, which supports upside sentiment for investors looking past short‑term volatility. SPY is down 0.4% today, on AMD stock price movement
- Neutral Sentiment: The board granted CEO a long‑term performance‑based equity award (Feb. 10–11); standard for tech firms but dilutive over time depending on vesting metrics. AMD Grants CEO Long-Term Performance-Based Equity Award
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Zacks/Fool/others) highlight AMD as a strong growth/AI play, reinforcing the growth narrative but not changing near‑term catalysts. Here’s Why Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Reports surfaced of a delay to the Instinct MI455X accelerator, a direct execution risk for AMD’s data‑center roadmap and a key reason cited for weakness in the stock today. AMD Stock Falls on Reported Instinct MI455X Delay
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to product/competitive news from Nvidia and Meta triggered an after‑hours selloff, amplifying volatility despite AMD’s positive updates. Why AMD Stock Slipped Today and Why One Investor Says ‘Buy the Dip’
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling has been reported (including CEO sales), which can weigh on investor sentiment even if insiders cite diversification or tax reasons. Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Sells $26,795,000.00 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain critical of near‑term execution and have voiced that recent results or guidance are “not good enough,” adding downward pressure on sentiment. ‘It’s Not Good Enough,’ Says Analyst About AMD Stock
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $283.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.17.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $203.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
