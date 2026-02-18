First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 6,749 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA
In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Signed a multiyear deal to supply Meta with millions of current and next‑gen AI chips (including standalone CPUs, Rubin GPUs and rack systems) — this locks significant, multi‑year data‑center demand and revenue visibility. Nvidia to sell Meta millions of chips in multiyear deal
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish ahead of Q4 earnings — several firms (including Citi commentary) expect continued strength from upcoming Rubin GPU ramps and a multi‑quarter growth runway, supporting higher price targets and positive flows. Banking giant updates Nvidia stock price target
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and previews frame February earnings as a key catalyst — expectations of another beat and guidance upside are keeping investor interest elevated ahead of results. Nvidia: Closing Out FY26 With A Robust Growth Opportunity (Earnings Preview)
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning is mixed — many firms still hold large positions and some accumulation is reported, but turnover and divergent hedge‑fund moves mean short‑term volatility could persist.
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad market/chip‑stock weakness and analyst debate about valuation vs. growth keep trading choppy even as fundamentals look strong; NVDA may need earnings + GTC conference news to sustain a fresh leg higher.
- Negative Sentiment: SoftBank disclosed it dissolved its Nvidia stake in Q4 — a sizable passive sale by a well‑known investor can pressure sentiment and supply dynamics in the near term. Softbank Group dissolves share stake in Nvidia, according to SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: Hedge‑fund trimming and investor worry: David Tepper’s Appaloosa reduced its NVDA holding while increasing exposure to other chip names, and pieces of the market are fretting about big‑tech capex sustainability — these headlines can amplify selling ahead of earnings. David Tepper’s Appaloosa Ups Micron Stake By 250%, Trims Nvidia And Amazon
NVIDIA Stock Performance
NASDAQ NVDA opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.46. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
