First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 6,749 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.46. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

