Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. New Street Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. CICC Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,377 shares of company stock worth $9,236,277. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

