Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $37.4420 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.
Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $490.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing healthcare-related properties across the United States. The company acquires, develops and leases a diversified portfolio of medical office buildings, outpatient facilities, long-term care centers and other specialized healthcare real estate. By concentrating on essential healthcare assets, Global Medical REIT seeks to generate stable, long-term rental income under triple-net and modified gross lease structures.
Since its incorporation in 2016 and initial public offering in 2017, the company has pursued an acquisitive growth strategy targeting markets with strong demographic trends and limited supply of modern medical facilities.
