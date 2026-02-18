GoodRx (GDRX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $193.2670 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $753.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. GoodRx has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “reduce” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 756,209 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in GoodRx by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 51,243 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.

In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.

