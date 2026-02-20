Acerinox (ANIOY) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Acerinox to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Acerinox stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acerinox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Acerinox is a Madrid-based global producer of stainless steel products with an integrated value chain that spans melting, hot rolling, cold rolling, annealing and finishing processes. Founded in 1970, the company operates multiple stainless steel mills and recycling facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, enabling a fully vertically integrated manufacturing model. This structure supports consistent product quality, cost efficiency and a commitment to sustainable production practices.

The company’s core product portfolio comprises flat and long stainless steel formats, including coils, sheets, plates and bars.

