Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $719.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $35,424.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 337,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,377.73. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $30,454.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 952,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,995,373.70. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,572 shares of company stock worth $163,112 in the last three months. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $18,521,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) is a California-based company specializing in high-complexity genetic testing and diagnostic services. Operating from its headquarters in Temple City, Fulgent leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies and advanced bioinformatics to deliver a broad range of clinical and research assays. The company’s infrastructure includes CAP- and CLIA-certified laboratories, enabling it to process large volumes of samples with rapid turnaround times.

Fulgent’s product portfolio encompasses hereditary cancer panels, rare disease and neuromuscular disorder testing, pharmacogenomic screenings, non-invasive prenatal tests, and infectious disease assays including COVID-19 diagnostics.

