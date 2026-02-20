Bumble (BMBL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $221.4460 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Up 6.3%

BMBL stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $323.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bumble has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore decreased their price target on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.60.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,337,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bumble by 10.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,882,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after purchasing an additional 466,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,835,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bumble by 36.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,528,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 671,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 39,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company’s core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.