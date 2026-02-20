Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $10.9330 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Down 4.8%

RPID opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid Micro Biosystems

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Ii, sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi sold 12,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $48,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 962,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,726.66. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 153,716 shares of company stock valued at $635,998 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPID. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

RPID has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rapid Micro Biosystems

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

(Get Free Report)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) develops and commercializes automated microbial detection and contamination control solutions for the life sciences industry. Its flagship offering, the Growth Direct® System, leverages digital imaging and proprietary growth indicator plates to identify and count microorganisms more rapidly than traditional culture-based methods. The company’s technology platform is designed to streamline quality control workflows in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and vaccine manufacturing settings, helping clients reduce release times and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to the Growth Direct® System, Rapid Micro Biosystems offers an integrated suite of software and consumables that support automated data capture, analysis and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.