Calumet (CLMT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share and revenue of $1.0446 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get Calumet alerts:

Calumet Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. Calumet has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Calumet by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Calumet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Calumet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Calumet by 1,287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Calumet by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 83,844 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Calumet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Calumet from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Calumet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Calumet in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Calumet in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calumet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Calumet

Calumet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is an independent provider of high-value, essential product solutions derived from both petroleum and renewable feedstocks. The company operates an integrated network of manufacturing plants, blending terminals and storage facilities across North America, delivering customized products and technical services to industrial, automotive, consumer and agricultural end markets. By leveraging its scale and technical expertise, Calumet tailors supply chain and formulation solutions to meet stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Calumet’s product portfolio includes specialty lubricants and base oils for high-performance applications; process oils and waxes for food-grade, cosmetic and packaging uses; industrial solvents and cleaning solutions; and fuel additives designed to optimize engine performance and emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.