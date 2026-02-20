International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $9.6366 billion for the quarter.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) is a Europe-focused airline holding company formed in 2011 through the combination of British Airways and Iberia. The group owns and operates a portfolio of passenger carriers that provide short-haul, long-haul and low-cost services, together with associated aviation businesses. Its operations span international and domestic markets, with extensive networks across Europe, transatlantic routes and links to Latin America and other global destinations.

IAG’s principal airline brands include British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling and LEVEL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.