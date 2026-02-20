Share Repurchase Program Approved by OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$52.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.02. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$10.86 and a 52-week high of C$54.25. The company has a market cap of C$11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.94.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.86%.The company had revenue of C$870.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.6283048 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGC shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$50.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$44.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$38.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Desjardins set a C$50.00 price target on OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.00.

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

