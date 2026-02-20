Basf (BASFY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Basf to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $14.3181 billion for the quarter.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Price Performance

Shares of BASFY opened at $14.33 on Friday. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BASFY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Santander cut Basf to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Basf to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Basf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BASF SE is a Germany-based chemical company founded in 1865 (originally Badische Anilin- & Soda-Fabrik) and headquartered in Ludwigshafen. It is one of the world’s largest chemical producers, supplying raw materials, intermediates and finished chemical products to a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, agriculture, consumer goods, electronics and industrial manufacturing. The company combines large-scale production with global commercial and logistics networks to serve customers in many end markets.

BASF’s activities span basic and specialty chemicals, performance materials, functional additives, catalysts and coatings, as well as products for nutrition and personal care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.