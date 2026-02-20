GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Board of Directors Declares Share Buyback Plan

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GD Culture Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDC opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $189.16 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.84. GD Culture Group has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of GD Culture Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GD Culture Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

GD Culture Group Company Profile

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses. It also publishes books in corporate history, finance, and economics, as well as plans and organizes online and offline activities, such as new book launches and book sharing sessions to promote new books and build influence and reputation for the corporate clients.

