Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $226.1820 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 1.2%

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $11.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SHO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 308,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc (NYSE:SHO) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset‐managing upper‐upscale extended‐stay and premium‐branded hotel properties in the United States. The company’s business model centers on generating stable, long‐term cash flows through franchise agreements and third‐party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone’s portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high‐growth secondary markets.

