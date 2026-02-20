Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMADY. Santander raised shares of Amadeus IT Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company’s platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus’s product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

