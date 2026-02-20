Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (ELPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel to post earnings of $0.0790 per share and revenue of $4.5236 billion for the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:ELPC opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $11.17.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3299 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELPC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel is a Brazilian utility company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. Established in 1954, Copel operates a diversified portfolio of power plants, with a strong emphasis on hydroelectric facilities supplemented by thermal and renewable energy sources. The company’s integrated network spans the entirety of Paraná state, delivering electricity services to residential, commercial and industrial customers through a combination of high-voltage transmission lines and local distribution networks.

In addition to its core power business, Copel has expanded into telecommunications through its Copel Telecom subsidiary.

