Share Buyback Plan Approved by Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Board

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Amplitude Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $957.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 31.40% and a negative net margin of 25.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Amplitude has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.020–0.010 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

In other news, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 114,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,177.28. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Spenser Skates sold 42,743 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $513,343.43. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 52,843 shares of company stock valued at $623,343 in the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

