Share Buyback Plan Approved by Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Board

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Shares of AMPL stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $957.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $14.88.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 31.40% and a negative net margin of 25.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Amplitude has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.020–0.010 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 114,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,177.28. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Spenser Skates sold 42,743 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $513,343.43. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 52,843 shares of company stock valued at $623,343 in the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Here are the key news stories impacting Amplitude this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat revenue expectations and management issued stronger-than-expected guidance: revenue of $91.4M (+17% YoY) topped estimates and the company gave FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.08–0.13 (vs. street estimates that were negative) and Q1 EPS guidance better than consensus. This is the main fundamental bullish catalyst supporting the rally that followed the release. Business Wire: Amplitude Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management launched “Agentic” AI analytics and highlighted that AI agents now drive ~25% of platform queries and set a 2026 revenue-growth target of ~15% — product momentum and AI adoption provide a growth narrative that investors reward. DestinationCRM: Amplitude Introduces Agentic AI Analytics
- Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $100M buyback (up to ~11.8% of shares), signaling management believes the stock is undervalued and supporting near-term demand for shares. RTT News: Stock Buybacks
- Neutral Sentiment: Company met EPS consensus ($0.04) and provided slide deck + earnings call transcript for deeper inspection — useful for modeling but not a surprise after the press release. Seeking Alpha: Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage summarized the moves and product news; these stories amplified intraday volatility but don’t change the underlying earnings/guidance mix. MSN: Amplitude outlines 15% 2026 revenue growth target
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest notices published for February show zero reported short shares (and some data quirks/NaNs) — appears unreliable and not a current driver. (Watch for any corrected filings.)
- Negative Sentiment: Several sell-side analysts cut price targets (KeyCorp $16→$14, Piper Sandler $12→$10, BTIG $14→$10) despite keeping overweight/buy ratings — the lower targets and cautious tone cap upside and likely pressured intraday trading. StreetInsider: AMPL PT Lowered to $14 at KeyBanc
Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.
Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.
