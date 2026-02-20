Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $305.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,591,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 275.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 61.9% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 425,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 968,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapies for immune-mediated diseases. The company’s research efforts center on targeted alkenals, a class of reactive aldehyde species that play a key role in inflammatory pathways. By selectively modulating these pathways, Aldeyra aims to address both ocular and systemic indications with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead product candidate, reproxalap, is being investigated in several ophthalmic disorders, including dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis and non-infectious anterior uveitis.

