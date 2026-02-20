Longeveron (LGVN) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Longeveron to post earnings of ($0.42) per share and revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Longeveron Price Performance

Shares of Longeveron stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Longeveron in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longeveron

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longeveron stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.32% of Longeveron as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of allogeneic cellular therapies designed to address aging-related and inflammatory conditions. The company’s primary therapeutic candidate, Lomecel-B, is an off-the-shelf mesenchymal stem cell product derived from bone marrow. Through its proprietary manufacturing process, Longeveron aims to produce a consistent, scalable cell therapy platform with potential applications in multiple disease areas.

Longeveron’s pipeline encompasses several ongoing and completed clinical studies.

Featured Stories

