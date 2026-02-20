Share Buyback Plan Initiated by Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Board

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 38.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 15.4%

OMC stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $89.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a positive return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

