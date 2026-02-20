Global Partners (GLP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Global Partners to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $6.9376 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Global Partners Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:GLP opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.00. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GLP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Global Partners from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. The company sources refined petroleum products from major refineries and suppliers and transports them through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals and storage facilities. Global Partners focuses on delivering fuel and related services to commercial, industrial and residential customers, positioning itself as a key midstream and downstream energy operator in its core markets.

Through its extensive terminal network in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada, Global Partners supplies gasoline, diesel, home heating oil, kerosene, propane and biofuels to a broad customer base.

