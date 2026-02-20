Stock Repurchase Plan Approved by Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF) Board

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Blue Owl Technology Finance Trading Down 2.6%
NYSE OTF opened at $12.30 on Friday. Blue Owl Technology Finance has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24.
Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $320.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.27 million. Blue Owl Technology Finance had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 62.89%.
Blue Owl Technology Finance Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Zacks Research raised Blue Owl Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTF
Key Blue Owl Technology Finance News
Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Technology Finance this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly dividend sharply to $0.35 (annualized yield ~11.7%), a 600% increase from the prior quarterly payout — a direct cash return to shareholders that supports income-oriented demand for the stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $300 million share repurchase program (≈5.1% of shares); buybacks signal management thinks the stock is undervalued and reduce share count, which can be EPS-supportive. RTT News – Stock Buybacks
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buying: the company president materially increased his stake, which can be read as management confidence in the business and future returns. MSN – President Raises Stake
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results and company release: NAV rose slightly to $17.33; new commitments were strong ($2.3B) and the firm repurchased ~$64.6M last quarter. Leverage increased (net debt-to-equity 0.75x). These operational metrics are mixed — NAV growth and deployments are positive, higher leverage is a watch item. PR Newswire – Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Redemptions halted at a Blue Owl private-credit retail fund — a liquidity action that has spooked investors across listed Blue Owl entities and triggered broader selling in private-equity-related shares. This is the primary driver of today’s weakness as it raises short-term liquidity and reputation concerns. FA-Mag – Halts Redemptions MSN – Redemption Halt & Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings missed consensus: EPS $0.30 vs. est. $0.32 and revenue slightly below estimates — a modest disappointment that, combined with the redemption news, added selling pressure. Zacks – Q4 Miss Yahoo Finance – Q4 Snapshot
About Blue Owl Technology Finance
Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE: OTF) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) sponsored by alternative asset manager Blue Owl. The firm focuses on providing customized debt and structured capital solutions to technology and technology-enabled companies, with an emphasis on growth-stage and middle-market borrowers. As a BDC, its primary activities include originating, structuring and managing private credit investments tailored to the financing needs of fast-growing businesses.
Its investment approach typically centers on direct lending and credit-oriented products, including senior secured loans, unitranche and subordinated debt, as well as selective equity-linked instruments and structured financings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Owl Technology Finance
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.