Stock Repurchase Plan Approved by Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF) Board

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Get Blue Owl Technology Finance alerts:

Blue Owl Technology Finance Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE OTF opened at $12.30 on Friday. Blue Owl Technology Finance has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24.

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $320.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.27 million. Blue Owl Technology Finance had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 62.89%.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Technology Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. Blue Owl Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Blue Owl Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTF

Key Blue Owl Technology Finance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Technology Finance this week:

About Blue Owl Technology Finance

Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE: OTF) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) sponsored by alternative asset manager Blue Owl. The firm focuses on providing customized debt and structured capital solutions to technology and technology-enabled companies, with an emphasis on growth-stage and middle-market borrowers. As a BDC, its primary activities include originating, structuring and managing private credit investments tailored to the financing needs of fast-growing businesses.

Its investment approach typically centers on direct lending and credit-oriented products, including senior secured loans, unitranche and subordinated debt, as well as selective equity-linked instruments and structured financings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.