Anastasios Leventis Sells 197,435 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Anastasios Leventis sold 197,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,738, for a total value of £9,354,470.30.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 4,704 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,018.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,772.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 3,244 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,798.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 4,485 to GBX 4,470 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,197.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.