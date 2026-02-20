Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of FANG FY2025 Earnings

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $12.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.20. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $177.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,325,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 388,512 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,733,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $821,649,000 after buying an additional 163,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,621,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $844,073,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,159,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $775,607,000 after acquiring an additional 532,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,332,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,363,000 after acquiring an additional 534,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total transaction of $162,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 98,686,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,074,094,093.76. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 60,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $9,764,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 982,006 shares in the company, valued at $158,220,806.72. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,438,516 shares of company stock valued at $225,026,921. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks previews ahead of FANG’s Q4 release highlight rising Permian production, tight cost control and a positive ESP (analyst surprise predictor), implying another potential beat that could support further upside. Diamondback Energy Q4 Earnings Preview

Zacks previews ahead of FANG’s Q4 release highlight rising Permian production, tight cost control and a positive ESP (analyst surprise predictor), implying another potential beat that could support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece asks whether there’s still value in Diamondback after recent share strength — a valuation/relative‑value discussion that may keep longer‑term investors debating whether momentum is priced in. Is There Still Value in Diamondback Energy (FANG)?

A Yahoo Finance piece asks whether there’s still value in Diamondback after recent share strength — a valuation/relative‑value discussion that may keep longer‑term investors debating whether momentum is priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in the feed shows 0 shares reported shorted (likely a data anomaly or reporting gap). That means there’s no clear short‑pressure signal from this report — neither a catalyst for squeeze nor a bearish signal.

Short‑interest data in the feed shows 0 shares reported shorted (likely a data anomaly or reporting gap). That means there’s no clear short‑pressure signal from this report — neither a catalyst for squeeze nor a bearish signal. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research has trimmed EPS estimates across several upcoming quarters and fiscal years (multiple small cuts to Q4/Q1/Q2/Q3 estimates and FY2025–FY2027). Analysts lowered FY2026 and FY2027 forecasts (e.g., FY2026 from ~8.51 to ~8.25 and FY2027 from ~9.49 to ~9.25) and cut near‑term quarter estimates — a sign analysts are tempering forward profit expectations, which could limit upside if results don’t clearly exceed the reduced numbers.

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

