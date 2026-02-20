Kal Atwal Acquires 462 Shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) insider Kal Atwal bought 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,737 per share, with a total value of £12,644.94.

LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,737 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,648.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,867.09. Whitbread plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,253 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The stock has a market cap of £4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,450 to GBX 2,550 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Whitbread to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,375 to GBX 2,815 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Whitbread to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,127.50.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

