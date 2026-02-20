Gavin Cockerill Purchases 29,341 Shares of Software Circle (LON:SFT) Stock

Software Circle plc (LON:SFT – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Cockerill acquired 29,341 shares of Software Circle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 per share, with a total value of £4,987.97.

Shares of LON:SFT opened at GBX 17.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.37. Software Circle plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17 and a 12-month high of GBX 32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.13.

Software Circle (LON:SFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (0.31) EPS for the quarter. Software Circle had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 14.66%.

Software Circle plc (AIM: SFT) has a mission: to be a leading serial acquirer and operator of Vertical Market Software businesses in the UK and Ireland – a permanent home for software leaders, teams, and customers. These are mission-critical systems, deeply embedded in the day-to-day workflows of users.

We help founders find the right exit strategy, acquiring businesses at appropriate valuations, supporting their organic growth over time, and reinvesting the free cash flow they generate into further value-accretive opportunities.

