Zoran Bogdanovic Purchases 115,883 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 115,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,751 per share, with a total value of £5,505,601.33.
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 13th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 30,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,694, for a total value of £1,408,200.
- On Friday, January 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 136 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,953 per share, with a total value of £5,376.08.
- On Wednesday, December 31st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 1,009 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,857, for a total transaction of £38,917.13.
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 143 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,773 per share, with a total value of £5,395.39.
- On Friday, November 21st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,616, for a total transaction of £542,400.
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance
Shares of CCH opened at GBX 4,704 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 3,244 and a one year high of GBX 4,798. The stock has a market cap of £17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,018.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,772.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.
